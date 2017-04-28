Malaysia PM warns inequality fueling extremism

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak warned Friday that Southeast Asian countries needed to ensure their economic growth was inclusive, or risk marginalized people turning to violent extremism or even overturning political systems.



The first order of the summit addressed a more pressing threat, as ASEAN called for calm from all involved in tensions on the Korean peninsula.



Najib lauded the success of the 50-year-old ASEAN in expanding its collective GDP to about $2.7 trillion now, from $87 billion four decades ago, and said the region could become the world's fourth-largest economy.



The Malaysian leader, whose premiership has been dogged by corruption allegations and is expected to call an election this year, also warned that economic disparity could be politically destabilizing.

