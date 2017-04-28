Ukraine orders confisation of $1.5 bn in Yanukovych regime assets

Ukraine Friday launched a process to return some $1.5 billion in assets allegedly stolen from the budget by the deposed Russian-backed leader Viktor Yanukovych and his team.



Council chief Oleksandr Turchynov said the $1.5 billion (1.4 billion euros) would be returned to the state budget.



The financial monitoring service said in 2016 that the assets belonging to Yanukovych and his cronies had been frozen in Ukraine since the February 2014 pro-EU revolution.



Ukraine's acting chief prosecutor in April 2014 accused Yanukovych's inner circle of heading a criminal gang that had cost the former Soviet republic up to $100 billion.

...