Brazil cities paralyzed by nationwide strike against austerity

Nationwide strikes led by Brazilian unions to protest President Michel Temer's austerity measures crippled public transport in several major cities early Friday across this continent-sized nation, while factories, businesses and schools closed.



Police clashed with demonstrators in several cities, blocking protesters from entering airports and firing tear gas in efforts to free roadways.



This will be Brazil's first general strike in more than two decades if it gets widespread participation.



Demonstrations are expected in other major cities across the Latin American nation of more than 200 million people.

...