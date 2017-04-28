EU's Tusk says Brexit talks must settle 'people, money, Ireland' first

EU President Donald Tusk said Friday that Britain must first settle the divorce issues of "people, money and Ireland" before any talks on a post-Brexit trade deal.



The EU says the key issues are the fate of three million EU citizens living in Britain and one million Britons resident in the EU as well as Britain's exit bill estimated at around 60 billion euros ($65 million).



Leaders will also discuss the relocation of two EU agencies currently based in Britain -- the European Banking Authority and European Medicines Agency -- which several EU states are bidding to host.



Ireland is expected to ask the 27 EU leaders to endorse that idea.

