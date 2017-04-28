Berlin terror cell nabbed after Italy arrests

The dismantling of the 11-strong group was completed at the end of January after nearly two months of investigations triggered by two of them being picked up at the Italian port of Ancona on Dec. 4, 2016, according to the anti-terrorism wing of Italy's state police force.



Several members of the Berlin group had contact with Anis Amri and the suspected marketplace attacker was a regular visitor to lodgings shared by Soufiane Amri and Lutumba, according to the Italian police.



A Tunisian national unrelated to his Moroccan namesake, Anis Amri was shot dead by Italian police in Milan on Dec. 23, four days after the market attack claimed by ISIS left 12 people dead.

