Anti-racism protesters crash anti-EU UKIP election launch

The election campaign launch of Britain's euroskeptic U.K. Independence Party got off to a troubled start Friday, when protesters accused its leader Paul Nuttall of promoting racist propaganda after he promised to ban full face veils.



Earlier this week, the party came under fire, including from several of its own senior members and former major donor Arron Banks, over a plan to ban full face veils as part of its pitch to voters ahead of the June 8 election.



Television footage showed a man shouting that the party was putting forward "racist propaganda," while another man was shown being ushered out by security as he accused UKIP of ejecting a woman in a hijab from the event in central London.



A Reuters witness said there were a handful of protesters at the event, which eventually went ahead with the protesters shut outside.



One of the protesters, Weyman Bennett, called Nuttall "a famous liar".

