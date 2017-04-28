Norway confirms cause of fatal Airbus helicopter crash in 2016

The fatal crash of an Airbus helicopter in Norway last year was the result of metal fatigue in the aircraft's gearbox, the country's Accident Investigation Board (AIBN) said in a report Friday, confirming its initial findings last June.



The main rotor gearbox had been involved in a road accident during its transportation in 2015 . It was inspected, repaired and installed 260 flight hours prior to the accident.



Airbus said on Friday it didn't have the full picture of the reasons behind the 2009 accident because significant parts were lost, but the information from Norway enabled it to take the protective measures.

...