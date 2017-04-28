EU states approve plans for stricter limits on pollutants from power plants

Power plants in the European Union will have to cut the amount of toxic pollutants they emit such as nitrogen oxides under new rules approved by EU member states on Friday and widely applauded by environmental groups.



Large combustion plants account for a big share of air pollutant emissions across the EU: 46 percent of sulphur dioxide, 18 percent of nitrogen oxide, 39 percent of mercury and 4 percent of dust, he added.



The stricter limits will apply to all 2,900 large combustion plants in the EU, including coal-fired power stations and peat, oil and gas power plants, and will have to be met by 2021 .

...