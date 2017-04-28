UN says 'deeply troubled' by Arkansas executions

The United Nations human rights office voiced deep concern on Friday at the execution of four men in Arkansas in the past week saying that the rush to carry them out before a drug expired added to the "arbitrariness and cruelty" of the process.



The state had initially planned to execute eight inmates in 11 days in April, the most of any state in so short a period since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976 .



The United Nations opposes the use of the death penalty in all circumstances, but welcomed a decline in U.S. executions from 52 in 2009 to 20 last year, Throssell said.

...