US Congress set to vote on heading off government shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives began debate on Friday on short-term legislation to avert a government shutdown at midnight and buy some time on reaching a deal on federal spending through Sept. 30 .



The bill under consideration in the Republican-led Congress would provide federal funding until May 5, allowing lawmakers to hammer out legislation over the next few days to keep the government funded for the rest of the fiscal year on Sept. 30 .



The action on the spending bill comes a day after House Republican leaders again put on hold a possible vote on major healthcare legislation sought by Trump to dismantle the 2010 Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare, after moderates in the party balked at provisions added to entice hard-line conservatives.

...