German airlines to scrap 'two-person' cockpit rule

German airlines will no longer require two people to be in the cockpit at all times, an industry group said Friday, abandoning a rule introduced after a deadly crash in 2015 .



The requirement to have two people in the cockpit at all times was introduced after Germanwings copilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately flew a passenger plane into a French mountainside, killing 144 passengers and six crew in March 2015 .



Keeping cabin crew in the cockpit whenever one pilot was absent would also leave them unable to help passengers in case of an emergency, the statement said.

...