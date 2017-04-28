Venezuela opposition rallies for jailed members

Opponents of Venezuela's leftist government marched towards jails on Friday demanding the release of opposition leaders they say are being unjustly held as political prisoners in the country's deadly crisis.



It was the latest in a month of demonstrations that have left 28 people dead in clashes between riot police and anti-government protesters, according to prosecutors.



Lopez was sentenced to 14 years on charges of inciting violence during deadly riots that year.



Opposition supporters gathered at various spots in the capital on Friday planning to march to two key jails where their allies are held.



The opposition says there are 170 such prisoners.



A further 1,000 people have been arrested since the latest wave of violence erupted on April 1, authorities say.

...