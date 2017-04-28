George HW Bush released after latest Houston hospital stay

Former President George H.W. Bush was released Friday from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis during a two-week stay.



The 92-year-old Bush had been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 14 for treatment of a persistent cough.



Bush's doctors said chronic bronchitis is a condition more prevalent with age and can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia.



Bush and his wife live in Houston during the winter.



Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, was hospitalized for 16 days in January for pneumonia.

