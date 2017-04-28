Germany: Mistakes made in case of soldier planning attack

Germany's Interior Ministry said Friday it will "leave no stone unturned" in trying to determine how a German army officer managed to register as a Syrian asylum-seeker without being detected.



Franco A. was arrested Wednesday and charged with preparing an act of violence that investigators believe he planned to blame on refugees.



Germany by then had seen the arrival of hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers – many of them fleeing war and persecution in the Middle East. It also had tightened vetting procedures following a series of violent attacks in Germany and neighboring countries that were carried out by registered refugees.

