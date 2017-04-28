Trump 'happy' with achievements 100 days in

Donald Trump said Friday he's "happy" with his achievements on the eve of his 100 days as president of the United States, despite an admission the job's harder than he expected.



American media are highlighting the 100-day mark of Trump's presidency on Saturday as an early-days standard against which his performance can be measured against those of predecessors.



Other issues include ratcheted up tensions with North Korea and an easing of aggressive rhetoric against China.



At this stage of his presidency Trump is the least popular U.S. leader in modern history.

...