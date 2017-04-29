Tillerson warns NKorea arms moves can lead to catastrophe

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned Friday that failure to curb North Korea's nuclear and missile development could lead to "catastrophic consequences," while China and Russia cautioned Washington against threatening military force.



The ministerial meeting of the council, chaired by Tillerson, exposed old divisions between the United States and China on how to deal with North Korea. China wants talks first and action later, while the United States wants North Korea to curtail its nuclear program before such talks start.



North Korea did not take part in the meeting.

...