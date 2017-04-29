N.Korea test-fires ballistic missile in defiance of world pressure

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile Saturday shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that failure to curb its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes could lead to "catastrophic consequences".



U.S. and South Korean officials said the test, from an area north of the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, appeared to have failed, in what would be North Korea's fourth successive unsuccessful missile test since March.



U.S. President Donald Trump, who told Reuters in an interview Thursday North Korea was his biggest global challenge, said the launch was an affront to China, the North's sole main ally.



The North has been conducting missile and nuclear weapons related activities at an unprecedented rate since the beginning of the year and is believed to have made some progress in developing intermediate-range and submarine-launched missiles.



The United States has been hoping North Korea's sole major ally, China, can bring pressure to bear. But China says the United States must not over-estimate the influence it has over its neighbour.



North Korea rattled world powers in February when it successfully launched a new intermediate-range ballistic missile that it said could carry a nuclear weapon.



Moon has been critical of the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system in the South intended to counter North Korea's missile threat, which China also strongly objects to.

