EU leaders to unite behind Brexit demands

European Union leaders will give an unprecedented show of unity at a summit in Brussels Saturday as they adopt tough guidelines for two years of Brexit talks.



The heads of the remaining 27 countries are set to demand that Britain resolves the key divorce issues of "people, money and Ireland" before any talks on a future EU-U.K. trade deal can begin.



The EU 27 have considerably toughened the guidelines since Tusk first unveiled them in March, shortly after May triggered the two-year Brexit process.



The first of the key divorce issues the EU guidelines say Britain must resolve is the fate of three million EU citizens living in Britain and one million Britons on the continent, and what happens to their rights to work and claim benefits abroad.



Actual Brexit talks are not expected to begin until after the British election, although the EU is set to give an official mandate to its chief negotiator Michel Barnier on May 22 .

