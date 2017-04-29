South Africa's Zuma signs anti money-laundering bill FICA into law

South African President Jacob Zuma has signed the anti-money laundering bill FICA, which allows increased scrutiny of the bank accounts of "prominent individuals", including himself, into law, his office said Saturday.



Zuma sent in it back to the legislature saying he was concerned about the legality of provisions allowing searches without warrants.



Opposition parties and civil society groups speculated that the stance was related to a fight between the Treasury, which sponsored the legislation, and the Guptas, a family of businessmen close to Zuma.

...