EU leaders meet, united on Brexit demands - for now

European Union Council President Donald Tusk said Saturday that Britain will face a united bloc of 27 EU nations in its divorce negotiations and warned that any demands from Prime Minister Theresa May will be dealt with "firmly".



Tusk insisted that there can be no discussions on a future relationship before some key issues like how much Britain owes the bloc are sufficiently agreed, and he said that the welfare of citizens and families living in each other's nations will be the priority once the talks start.



Tusk said that sustained unity of the 27 will help May since she will have political certainty throughout the talks.

...