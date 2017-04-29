Russian authorities deploy riot police in Moscow ahead of opposition protest

Hundreds of riot police deployed in central Moscow Saturday ahead of an opposition protest calling for President Vladimir Putin not to run for what would be his fourth presidential term next year.



The General Prosecutor's Office ruled Wednesday that the activity of Open Russia's British arm was "undesirable" in Russia, accusing it and other organisations of trying to stir up trouble aimed at discrediting the presidential election.



Police Thursday searched the Moscow offices of Open Russia's Russian branch and confiscated 100,000 blank appeal forms which the foundation had hoped to hand out to people encouraging them to call for Putin to quit.

