Climate protests to mark Trump's 100 days in office

For the second time in a month, tens of thousands of protesters are expected to turn out in Washington Saturday to voice concern over climate change in a mass demonstration marking the 100th day of Donald Trump's presidency.



Since Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, there have been national protests focused on issues ranging from abortion rights to immigration and science policy.



Last weekend, thousands turned out for the March for Science, a de facto protest against what activists call a denial in Trump's Washington of evidence-based science.



Trump's administration is considering withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, which more than 190 countries signed in hopes of curbing global warming.



Trump representatives had no immediate comment on the planned protest.

...