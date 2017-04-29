Hungary's Orban accepts EU demands, EU party says

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told leaders of the EU's center-right political group Saturday that he would comply with demands from Brussels to change measures branded an attack on academic freedom, the party said.



An Orban spokeswoman declined to say what Orban had told the meeting, called to clear the air within the conservative bloc, whose members include German Chancellor Angela Merkel.



Weber stressed that Orban's engagement with the party was in his favour, in contrast to Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski who also faces complaints from the EU executive that he is breaching European democratic standards:

