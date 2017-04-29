As Macron hunts rural vote, Le Pen celebrates alliance

French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron hunted Saturday for votes in rural France where his far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen, is making inroads among country folk who feel left behind.



Symbolically, however, the new alliance punctured another hole in hopes – expressed by mainstream politicians on both the left and right – that France will unite against Le Pen's extremism in round two, as it did when her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, made the presidential runoff in 2002, losing overwhelmingly to Jacques Chirac.



Macron is not saying who he would name to lead his government if elected.



Le Pen's National Front rejoiced over the alliance with Dupont-Aignan.

