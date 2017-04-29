Independence push threatens Hong Kong's autonomy, says Beijing official

The legal chief of Beijing's representative office in Hong Kong said Saturday growing calls for independence could make the territory's current "one country, two systems" constitutional framework unsustainable.



Chinese leaders are increasingly concerned about a fledgling independence or secessionist movement in the former British colony of Hong Kong, which returned to mainland rule in 1997 amid promises of wide-ranging autonomy including judicial independence under the formula of "one country, two systems".



China has promised Hong Kong's capitalist system would remain unchanged for 50 years, but it has not made clear what will happen in 2047 .



Wang previously said Friday that Hong Kong should have "respect and awe" for China's system, to which it would have to adapt, government funded RTHK reported Friday.

...