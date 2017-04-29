Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen announced Saturday she would name a eurosceptic from outside her National Front party as prime minister if she wins France's presidency in the May 7 run-off.



In a bruising contest against pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron, Le Pen is hoping to broaden her base wide enough to win the decisive second-round election, despite polls suggesting she is 20 points behind.



Dupont-Aignan, 56, heads the Debout la France (France Stand Up) movement and, like Le Pen, favors pulling the nation from the eurozone.



Jean-Francois Jalkh, who was tapped to lead the FN after Le Pen temporarily stepped down to campaign, was accused of praising the work of a convicted Holocaust denier.



An Odoxa poll Friday showed 40 percent of Melenchon's supporters would back Macron, 41 percent would abstain and 19 percent would vote for Le Pen.

