Merkel says she has 'good relationship' with Trump despite frosty start

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Saturday said that she and President Donald Trump have built a "good working relationship" even though the two had frosty exchanges last year that raised fears of damage to the pivotal U.S.-German partnership.



Merkel met Trump for the first time in March – an encounter closely watched by governments around the world for clues about the transatlantic alliance that helped shape the post-war global order that Trump was threatening to upend.



Trump has since praised the chemistry he has developed with Merkel and the two have spoken regularly on the telephone.



"The U.S. president is asking for fair conditions from his country's point of view, and we're naturally looking out for German and European interests".



In her weekly podcast on Saturday, Merkel rejected criticism from Trump over Germany's perennially large trade surpluses.

...