Philippines Duterte says US should not play into NKorean leader's hands

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said the United States should show restraint and not play into the hands of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, because he "wants to end the world".



Duterte said he was due to speak to U.S. President Donald Trump later on Saturday, as current chair of the Association of South East Asian Nations and he would urge him not to be taunted by North Korea, because war would be a catastrophe.



He said the tensions on the Korean Peninsula were like two countries playing with toys.

...