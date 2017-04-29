Pakistan PM fires advisor over newspaper leak, army rejects actions

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Saturday sacked one of his special advisers and sanctioned another bureaucrat after an inquiry into a newspaper leak, but the country's powerful army rejected Sharif's directive as "incomplete".



The report's findings and recommendations threaten to reopen a rift between the army and the civilian government at a time when relations between the two have been relatively stable.



The army swiftly rejected Sharif's directive.



Relations between the civilian government and military have often been strained in a country where several prime ministers, including Sharif himself, have been ousted in coups.



The appointment of Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa as the country's new military chief in November led to easing of tensions between Sharif's government and the military.

