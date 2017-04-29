Dozens detained as Russian protesters say 'sick of Putin'

Hundreds of Russian opposition supporters turned out Saturday to protest against President Vladimir Putin's expected candidacy in elections set for 2018, with police detaining dozens of activists in the second-largest city of Saint Petersburg.



About 30 to 50 protesters were hauled away by riot police in a crackdown in Saint Petersburg after around 200 people gathered for an unauthorized demonstration, an AFP journalist witnessed.



Police detained around 1,000 people, including Navalny.



The former oligarch and founder of the Yukos oil company spent a decade in prison and now lives in Britain.



His Open Russia movement has been targeted by the authorities recently with police raiding its Moscow offices this week.

...