For Trump in White House, conflicts of interest range widely

When it comes to avoiding conflicts of interest in the White House, President Donald Trump has ripped up the playbook in his first 100 days.



The Trump Organization, now under the leadership of his sons Don Jr. and Eric Trump, has proceeded with overseas resort projects, thereby handing foreign governments potential leverage to influence the president. Trump has boasted of the charms of his new luxurious Washington hotel despite the impropriety of having diplomats bent on advancing their countries' interests spend money there.



Asked about a lawsuit filed by a watchdog group accusing him of profiting off the presidency, Trump was dismissive: "Totally without merit".



Before taking office Trump did announce some steps to limit personal conflicts for himself or his family.



Since Trump became president, he has spent about half his weekends at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where he has hosted the prime minister of Japan and the president of China.



Trump has promised to donate any profits from foreign governments that use his hotels to the U.S. Treasury.

