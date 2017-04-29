Italian FM backs prosecutor on NGO migrant row

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano Saturday said he "agreed 100 percent" with a prosecutor's repeated suggestions that some charity boats rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean are colluding with traffickers in Libya.



Sicily-based prosecutor Carmelo Zuccaro sparked a row last week after claims in La Stampa daily that some aid groups battling Europe's worst migrant crisis since World War II may be in league with people smugglers.



Justice Minister Andrea Orlando has called on Zuccaro to present evidence if he has any while Interior Minister Marco Minniti cautioned against making "generalizations" on the thorny migrant issue.



Zuccaro said in his La Stampa interview he had "proof" of his allegation some NGOs were in league with traffickers.

