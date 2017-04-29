Philippine police chief backs 'secret cell' detention

The Philippines' police chief came under fire Saturday for defending the detention of a dozen people inside a closet-sized secret cell in a case that raised further alarm about abuses under President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly war on drugs.



Dela Rosa rejected the allegations while urging the commission to conduct regular police prison visits instead of making a random one timed with an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit that Duterte hosted Saturday.



At the time, Duterte described the police force as "corrupt to the core" and vowed it would not be allowed to prosecute the drug war until its ranks had been "cleansed".



But he redeployed police onto the drug war about a month later, without major reforms.

