Greece 'on target' for May 22 fiscal deal: PM

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Saturday said his government was "on target" for a May 22 fiscal deal with its creditors to enable the country to meet July loan payments.



Greece's creditors – the European Commission, European Central Bank and the IMF – on Tuesday resumed a long-delayed audit that is required for any agreement.



However, Tsipras has said he will not apply these cuts without a clear pledge later this month on debt-easing measures for Greece.



Greece and its creditors agreed a third, 86-billion-euro ($94-billion) bailout deal in July 2015 .



A compromise is required to unblock a tranche of loans Greece needs for debt repayments of seven billion euros in July.

