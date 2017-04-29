After turbulent protests, Brazil cleans up littered streets

Brazilian authorities were working Saturday to clear away the remains of barricades, burned-out buses and trash strewn about the streets during a general strike the previous day that saw violent clashes between protesters and police.



A fire broke out in the municipal theater in the early morning and was extinguished.



Police used tear gas and stun grenades when protesters tried to push through a protective cordon.



As of Friday afternoon, 21 people had been detained in Sao Paulo.



Brazil's G1 news website tallied various police reports showing that a total of 97,000 people had taken part in the protests.

