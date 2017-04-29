France's Le Pen softens on timetable for dumping euro

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen softened her stance on Saturday on a timetable for ditching the euro, a week before she faces off in the decisive second round of voting with pro-EU rival and favorite Emmanuel Macron.



Those include replacing the euro used in 19 EU member states with national currencies.



It did not mention a referendum plan, but outlined a transition from the euro to a much more loosely aligned 'European common currency' regime that Le Pen has talked about before.



Although Le Pen has closed the gap with Macron in recent days, polls still show him winning the May 8 runoff with about 60 percent of the vote.

