Polish official suspended over image of Tusk as SS officer

Poland's Foreign Ministry has suspended one of its honorary consuls in the U.S. after the woman allegedly posted a digitally-altered image showing European Council President Donald Tusk dressed as a Nazi German SS officer.



Szonert Binienda told The Associated Press in an email that she never posted the altered image of Tusk and believes her account was hacked because she can't access it anymore.



Szonert Binienda was named to her post by Poland's conservative ruling Law and Justice party, whose leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is a long-time political rival of Tusk's.



Kaczynski has faulted Tusk for how he handled the aftermath of the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed his brother, President Lech Kaczynski, and 95 other people.

