Macedonia opposition plans to form govt after violence

Macedonia's opposition Social Democrats said Sunday they would push ahead in forming a government with ethnic Albanian partners, following an eruption of violence when protesters who oppose them stormed parliament.



Nationalist demonstrators forced their way into the building on Thursday evening and the ensuing riots left scores injured, including Social Democrat (SDSM) leader Zoran Zaev and other MPs.



Thursday's violence -- which met with international condemnation -- was sparked by what the protesters said was an illegal vote for a new parliamentary speaker, ethnic Albanian Talat Xhaferi.



An early election in December was supposed to end the turmoil but has only deepened it, with nationalist protesters taking to the streets every night.

