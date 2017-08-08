From poppy to heroin: Taliban move into Afghan drug production

The Taliban -- which banned poppy cultivation when it ruled Afghanistan -- now appears to wield significant control over the war-torn country's heroin production line, providing insurgents with billions of dollars, officials have told AFP.



In 2016 Afghanistan, which produces 80 percent of the world's opium, made around 4,800 tons of the drug bringing in revenues of $3 billion, according to the United Nations.



The Taliban has long taxed poppy-growing farmers to fund their years-long insurgency, but Western officials are concerned it is now running its own factories, refining the lucrative crop into morphine and heroin for exporting abroad.



Once it is refined into heroin, the Taliban sells it in regional markets for between $2,300 and $3,500 a kilogram.

...