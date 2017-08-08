Venezuela army hunts rebels behind raid on military base

Venezuela's top military brass appeared on state TV late Monday to show support for President Nicolas Maduro, as the government hunts for leaders of uniformed rebels who raided an army base and made off with weapons.



Padrino gave an updated report on Sunday's attack on the base in the northwestern city of Valencia by 20 men in uniform, an incident that fueled fears the country's worsening crisis could tip into armed conflict.



Maduro said on state television Sunday that the attack saw a three-hour firefight in which two of the rebels died and eight were captured, including another lieutenant who was involved.



Padrino said that a "special operation" has been deployed to capture them and recover the weapons.



Venezuela's opposition has repeatedly urged the military to abandon Maduro, so far to no avail.



Maduro, however, blames an economic "war" that he says is fomented by the right-wing opposition in cahoots with the United States.

