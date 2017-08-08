French president Macron wants to give a role to his wife

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to formalize the role of the president's wife amid controversy over the cost and status of the first lady.



The president's office is preparing a formal communication in coming days, Brigitte Macron's office said Tuesday.



The status of the president's partner appears to be a sensitive issue in France following a series of scandals in the past few decades, including Macron predecessor Francois Hollande's complex private life.



Macron once said he wants to end "French hypocrisy" about the status of presidential spouses.

...