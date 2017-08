This picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 14, 2016 shows Korean People's Army (KPA) Vice Marshal Hwang Pyong So (3R), director of the General Political Bureau of the KPA, delivering a speech at a ceremony in Pyongyang to pay tribute to Generalissimos Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and pledge their loyalty to Marshal Kim Jong Un to mark the birth anniversary of Kim Jong Il. (AFP PHOTO / KCNA via KNS)