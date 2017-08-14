Merkel condemns 'disgusting' US far-right violence

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday slammed as "disgusting" the role of white supremacists in a violent protest in Virginia and an "evil attack" against counter-demonstrators that left one woman dead, her spokesman said.



In sharply worded remarks, Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert expressed shock at the weekend rally by Ku Klux Klan members and other white nationalists in Charlottesvillesupremacists.



One woman died and 19 people were injured when a car ploughed into a crowd of people after the rally by white supremacists turned violent.

...