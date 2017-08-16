France provides toilets, taps for Calais migrants

French authorities Wednesday set up portable toilets and water taps on a road near the northern port of Calais after losing a challenge to a court order to provide sanitation for migrants.



Ten portable toilets and a bank of five taps were installed outside a centre run by the charity Secours Catholique a few kilometres (miles) from the centre of the northern port.



Between 450 and 700 migrants are thought to be sleeping rough in the region.



Two new centres opened in the region last month.

