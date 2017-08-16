Confederate monuments removed in Baltimore, other cities

Confederate monuments were removed overnight in Baltimore, Maryland, and other US cities as a campaign to erase symbols of the pro-slavery Civil War South gathered momentum across the United States.



The removal of the monuments came four days after clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia that stemmed from a rally called by white supremacists to protest plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a public park.



In Baltimore, workers overnight loaded statues of Lee, the commander of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia, and one of his top generals, Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, on a flatbed truck and carted them away.



Also removed overnight was a Confederate Women's Monument, the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument and a statue of a former Supreme Court justice, the Baltimore Sun reported.



The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that a monument to Confederate veterans had been removed from the city's Hollywood Forever Cemetery.



Trump said Tuesday that the fate of Confederate monuments should be left to local authorities.

...