Back to bomb shelters? North Korea threats revive nuke fears

After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the era of nuclear nightmares -- of the atomic arms race, of backyard bomb shelters, of schoolchildren diving under desks to practice their survival skills in the event of an attack -- seemed to finally, thankfully, fade into history.



For some baby boomers, North Korea's nuclear advances and President Donald Trump's bellicose response have prompted flashbacks to a time when they were young, and when they prayed each night that they might awaken the next morning.



Then there were backyard bomb shelters, which briefly became the rage during the missile crisis of 1962, when it was learned the Soviets had slipped nuclear-tipped missiles into Cuba and pointed them at the United States.



After a tense, two-week standoff between President John F. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev that some believe brought the world the closest it's ever come to nuclear war, the missiles were removed and the shelters faded from public interest.

...