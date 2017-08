A homeless man hailed as a hero for coming to the aid of victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack in May was due in court Wednesday charged with stealing a bank card from one of them.



Chris Parker, 33, was interviewed by British media in the aftermath of the attack in which 22 people were killed, saying he had been begging outside the concert arena when the bomb went off.



Parker's story had touched hearts amid national mourning following the attack claimed by Daesh (ISIS).

