Trump isolated after Charlottesville remarks

Donald Trump found himself in the eye of a political storm Wednesday after his stunning remarks on the unrest in Charlottesville, which sparked unease within his own camp and could mark a turning point in his already chaotic presidency.



Trump's defiant statements Tuesday, delivered in a caustic way at Trump Tower and immediately hailed by a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan for their "courage," left many lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats alike, speechless.



Many observers were left with the impression that the unscripted Trump of Tuesday was the real Trump – rather than the man who delivered a more measured statement from the White House Monday in which he firmly denounced "racist violence".



British Prime Minister Theresa May, widely criticized at home for cultivating close ties to Trump during his first half year in office, spoke out after the president repeated his view that the white nationalists and counterprotesters were both to blame.



Trump's remarks had led top business executives to resign from White House advisory panels. Wednesday, Trump simply dissolved the forums.

...