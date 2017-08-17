S. Korea's Moon: There will be no war on Korean peninsula

There will be no war on the Korean peninsula, South Korean President Moon Jae-In said Thursday, saying Seoul effectively had a veto over US military action in response to the North's nuclear and missile programmes.



Tensions have soared on the peninsula in recent months, with Pyongyang carrying out its first successful tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), bringing much of the U.S. within range.



Washington has 28,500 troops stationed in the country to protect it from the North.



But Moon said Seoul effectively had a veto on military action by the U.S.



Only then could Seoul consider sending an envoy to the North, he added.



The U.S. and South Korea are set to begin their annual 10-day Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint exercises on Monday, involving tens of thousands of troops, which the North has long slammed as a rehearsal for invasion.

...