New Zealand lawmaker says good chance of Pacific trade deal

New Zealand's trade minister said Thursday he believes there's an odds-on chance that a group of 11 Pacific nations including Japan and Australia will sign a free-trade deal, despite the U.S. pulling out.



McClay said beef exporters are facing new tariffs of 50 percent on frozen beef they sell to Japan, a rate that would fall to 9 percent under the trade deal.



The 11 countries will need to restructure the deal, which effectively required the U.S. to participate under its original provisions.

...